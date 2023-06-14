Hawaiʻi musicians needed to celebrate Make Music Day

Make Music Day Hawaii

Musicians and music lovers alike are gearing up for Make Music Day on June 21. Nalani Jenkins, president of Make Music Hawaiʻi Day and a member of Na Leo Pilimehana, called it a celebration for "all kine people, all kine places, all in one day."

Jenkins will be performing with Henry Kapono at Tamarind Park from noon to 1 p.m. next Thursday. They will be part of several events scheduled around the state.

This interview aired on The Conversation on June 14, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.