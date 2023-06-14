© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

Hawaiʻi musicians needed to celebrate Make Music Day

Hawaii Public Radio | By Russell Subiono
Published June 14, 2023 at 4:13 PM HST
Make Music Hawaiʻi Day
/
Instagram
Make Music Hawaiʻi Day 2022
Make Music Day Hawaii

Musicians and music lovers alike are gearing up for Make Music Day on June 21. Nalani Jenkins, president of Make Music Hawaiʻi Day and a member of Na Leo Pilimehana, called it a celebration for "all kine people, all kine places, all in one day."

Jenkins will be performing with Henry Kapono at Tamarind Park from noon to 1 p.m. next Thursday. They will be part of several events scheduled around the state.

This interview aired on The Conversation on June 14, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Tags
The Conversation music
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Russell Subiono
