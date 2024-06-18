© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Kona Hospital survey; Opposition to RIMPAC 2024

By Catherine Cruz
Published June 18, 2024 at 11:52 AM HST
Kona Community Hospital

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • Clayton McGhan, CEO of Kona Community Hospital, on results of a recent health-needs survey for West Hawaiʻi
  • HPR reporter Ashley Mizuo on the latest extension for temporary housing in hotels for Maui wildfire survivors
  • Misty Pegram with Anakbayan Hawaiʻi on why some groups are calling for the cancellation of the RIMPAC 2024 war games
  • Former pro-football player Ray Schoenke on the culture of the NFL
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
