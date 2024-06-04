The Conversation: Local authors; Slipper-lending library
The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- HPR reporter Ashley Mizuo takes a closer look at the opioid settlement funds
- Honolulu Magazine contributing editor Don Wallace on celebrating local authors and literature | FestPAC literary events |
- One of those authors, Chris McKinney, talks about winning "Author of the Year" at the Honolulu Book Awards for his latest trilogy
- Take a slipper, leave a slipper. Maui resident Kimberly Thayer shares the story behind her slipper-lending library