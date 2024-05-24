The Conversation: Live from Hilo Medical Center

Today, The Conversation broadcasts live from Hilo with stories about the Big Island community.



Hilo Medical Center Director of Marketing, Legislative, and Public Affairs Elena Cabatu on how the facility plans to spend a $50 million gift from billionaire Marc Benioff

Environmental Protection Agency Region 9 Administrator Martha Guzman on the dire state of Hilo's aging sewage treatment plant

Aloha Animal Oasis co-founder John Hopf on efforts to humanely reduce feral cat populations on Big Island to protect native bird habitats

Awarding-winning Waiākea High School teacher Rory Inouye gets a report card on his teaching from his students

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

