© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Just 10% of HPR listeners donate to fund HPR’s work. Help us to raise this number to 15%, 20% or even higher — ask a friend to join you in keeping HPR strong. Take action now.
The Conversation

The Conversation: Gov. Josh Green; Progress on the Skyline

By Catherine Cruz,
Russell Subiono
Published June 27, 2025 at 10:34 AM HST
Ways To Subscribe
A file photo of the inside of a Honolulu rail car on Sunday, May 12, 2024.
Sophia McCullough
/
HPR
A photo of the inside of a Honolulu rail car on Sunday, May 12, 2024.

Tags
The Conversation Josh GreenHealth CareHawaiʻi Tourism AuthorityHonolulu Authority for Rapid TransportationMusic
Stay Connected
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Russell Subiono
Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, Russell Subiono has spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. He was previously the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Contact him at rsubiono@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Russell Subiono
More Episodes