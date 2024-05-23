© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Property insurance; Hilo coastline bacteria levels

By Catherine Cruz,
Maddie BenderRussell Subiono
Published May 23, 2024 at 11:19 AM HST
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • Abaris Global Principal and former state Insurance Commissioner J. P. Schmidt on the outlook for property insurance as climate change increases risks
  • HPR reporter Catherine Cluett Pactol on what kinds of properties make up the Minatoya list on Maui
  • University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo postdoctoral researcher Maria Steadmon on bacteria levels at Hilo's popular swim and surf spots
  • HPR reporter Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi on cultural considerations around Hawaiʻi's royal burial grounds
  • Sisters and playwrights Noelani and Māhealani Ahia on an upcoming reading for their play "Fighting Like Mad," which takes place in post-wildfire Lahaina | ConFest 2024 schedule and tickets
Maui fires Environment Housing
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is a producer on The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
