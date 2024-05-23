Native Hawaiian sisters to debut play set in post-wildfire Lahaina

ConFest 2024 celebrates Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in theater. It's been around for nearly a decade and a half.

It's being held for the first time in Hawaiʻi and kicks off this weekend at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa. May is also Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

Among the events is a reading of the play “Fighting Like Mad.” It takes place in post-wildfire Lahaina and was written by two Native Hawaiian sisters: Noelani and Māhealani Ahia.

They have lineal ties to Lahaina but grew up in California before returning to Hawaiʻi. The Conversation talked to them about their play.

ConFest runs from May 24 to 28.

This interview aired on The Conversation on May 23, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.