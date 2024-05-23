© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Native Hawaiian sisters to debut play set in post-wildfire Lahaina

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Russell Subiono
Published May 23, 2024 at 3:16 PM HST
Noelani Ahia and Māhealani Ahia
Courtesy Consortium of Asian American Theaters and Artists
Noelani Ahia and Māhealani Ahia

ConFest 2024 celebrates Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in theater. It's been around for nearly a decade and a half.

It's being held for the first time in Hawaiʻi and kicks off this weekend at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa. May is also Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

Among the events is a reading of the play “Fighting Like Mad.” It takes place in post-wildfire Lahaina and was written by two Native Hawaiian sisters: Noelani and Māhealani Ahia.

They have lineal ties to Lahaina but grew up in California before returning to Hawaiʻi. The Conversation talked to them about their play.

ConFest runs from May 24 to 28. Click here for tickets.

This interview aired on The Conversation on May 23, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

"Glitter in the Paʻakai" will premiere at ConFest Friday, May 24 at 5 p.m.
Local News
ConFest theater showcase returns to Hawaiʻi after 4-year pause
Cassie Ordonio

Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
