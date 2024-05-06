© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
ConFest theater showcase returns to Hawaiʻi after 4-year pause

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Cassie Ordonio
Published May 6, 2024 at 9:51 AM HST
"Glitter in the Paʻakai" will premiere at ConFest Friday, May 24 at 5 p.m.

ConFest will return to Hawaiʻi's art scene after a four-year pause.

The five-day event is officially called the National Asian American Theater Conference and will offer live performances and workshops.

The event is a gathering place for Asian American and Pacific Islanders to showcase their theater work.

Russell Subiono

Leilani Chan, co-chair of the festival, said the shows will be based on events that happened within the last four years.

"For me, what I’m passionate about is that there’s a legacy of Asian American theater across the U.S. There's several theaters in New York, there's several theaters in California and other theaters in different places," Chan said.

"What's important for me that the field understands is that most of the Asian American theaters could not exist without artists, actors, playwrights, directors who have come from Hawai‘i," she continued.

ConFest begins May 24 at the University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa. For tickets, click here.
Cassie Ordonio
Cassie Ordonio is the culture and arts reporter for Hawaiʻi Public Radio. She previously worked for Honolulu Civil Beat, covering local government, education, homelessness and affordable housing. Contact her at cordonio@hawaiipublicradio.org.
