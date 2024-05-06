ConFest theater showcase returns to Hawaiʻi after 4-year pause

ConFest will return to Hawaiʻi's art scene after a four-year pause.

The five-day event is officially called the National Asian American Theater Conference and will offer live performances and workshops.

The event is a gathering place for Asian American and Pacific Islanders to showcase their theater work.

Leilani Chan, co-chair of the festival, said the shows will be based on events that happened within the last four years.

"For me, what I’m passionate about is that there’s a legacy of Asian American theater across the U.S. There's several theaters in New York, there's several theaters in California and other theaters in different places," Chan said.

"What's important for me that the field understands is that most of the Asian American theaters could not exist without artists, actors, playwrights, directors who have come from Hawai‘i," she continued.

ConFest begins May 24 at the University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa. For tickets, click here.