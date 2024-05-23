© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
UH Hilo researcher studies bacteria levels at 6 popular coastal spots

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Maddie Bender
Published May 23, 2024 at 3:53 PM HST
UH Hilo researcher Maria Steadmon collects water at Onekahakaha Beach Park.
Melia Takakusagi
UH Hilo researcher Maria Steadmon collects water at Onekahakaha Beach Park.

Last week's flooding and heavy rains triggered brown water advisories, which had many wondering when it would be safe to swim in the ocean again.

A new study by University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo researcher Maria Steadmon looks at bacteria levels at six of Hilo's popular swimming and surfing spots.

Steadmon was surprised to see high levels of fecal bacteria at Reeds Bay Beach Park because there aren't as many cesspools or septic tanks nearby compared to a site like Puhi Bay.

She spoke with The Conversation about what causes high bacteria levels and how people can stay safe.

This interview aired on The Conversation on May 23, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is a producer on The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
