UH Hilo researcher studies bacteria levels at 6 popular coastal spots

Last week's flooding and heavy rains triggered brown water advisories, which had many wondering when it would be safe to swim in the ocean again.

A new study by University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo researcher Maria Steadmon looks at bacteria levels at six of Hilo's popular swimming and surfing spots.

Steadmon was surprised to see high levels of fecal bacteria at Reeds Bay Beach Park because there aren't as many cesspools or septic tanks nearby compared to a site like Puhi Bay.

She spoke with The Conversation about what causes high bacteria levels and how people can stay safe.

