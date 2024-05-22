© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Red Hill fumes; Hurricane season forecast

By Catherine Cruz,
Russell Subiono
Published May 22, 2024 at 11:07 AM HST
Joint Task Force-Red Hill roving security and fire watch team members patrol the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility on Nov. 7, 2023. (DoD photo)
Tech. Sgt. John Linzmeier/Joint Task Force Red Hill
/
Digital
Joint Task Force-Red Hill roving security and fire watch team members patrol the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility on Nov. 7, 2023. (DoD photo)

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • Deputy Environmental Health Director Kathleen Ho and Navy scientist Mario Maningas on how residual fumes in the Red Hill underground facility may affect air quality in nearby communities
  • Meteorologist John Bravender on the forecast for the upcoming hurricane season
  • HPR reporter Savannah Harriman-Pote on how climate change will affect the spread of infectious disease
  • Recycle Hawaiʻi Executive Director Kristine Kubat on the United Nation's efforts to develop an international treaty to reduce plastic pollution
The Conversation EnvironmentNavy Red Hill Underground Fuel Storage Facility
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education.
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he's spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio.
