The problem with microplastics — and the UN committee looking for solutions

The United Nations held its second session of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee in France earlier this month.

The committee is working to further develop an international, legally binding document to reduce plastic pollution in land and marine environments around the world.

Kristine Kubat, executive director of Recycle Hawaiʻi, was among the nearly 1,700 participants and 170 countries at the three-day session.

"We just need to abandon the plastic and focus on other materials. And we'll get there," Kubat said.

The next U.N. committee session to reduce plastic pollution will take place in Kenya this November.

Kubat plans to be in attendance, and she urges other Hawaiʻi residents to join her.

