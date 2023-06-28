© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Conversation

The problem with microplastics — and the UN committee looking for solutions

Hawaii Public Radio | By Russell Subiono
Published June 28, 2023 at 3:03 PM HST
Max Pixel

The United Nations held its second session of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee in France earlier this month.

The committee is working to further develop an international, legally binding document to reduce plastic pollution in land and marine environments around the world.

Kristine Kubat, executive director of Recycle Hawaiʻi, was among the nearly 1,700 participants and 170 countries at the three-day session.

The ʻakikiki bird is endangered and only found on Kauaʻi.
The Conversation
$16 million in federal funding to go toward protecting Native Hawaiian birds
Catherine Cruz

"We just need to abandon the plastic and focus on other materials. And we'll get there," Kubat said.

The next U.N. committee session to reduce plastic pollution will take place in Kenya this November.

Kubat plans to be in attendance, and she urges other Hawaiʻi residents to join her.

This interview aired on The Conversation on June 27, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.

Tags
The Conversation environmentsustainability
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Russell Subiono
Related Stories