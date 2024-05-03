© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Conversation

The Conversation: Maui short-term rentals; Military drinking water sampling

By Catherine Cruz,
Russell Subiono
Published May 3, 2024 at 11:11 AM HST
Ways To Subscribe
A Lahaina Strong rally in Ka'anapali on March 30, 2024.
Photo courtesy of Lahaina Strong
A Lahaina Strong rally in Ka'anapali on March 30, 2024.

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • HPR reporter Catherine Cluett Pactol on new Maui County legislation to regulate short-term rentals | Full Story
  • EPA Region 9 Enforcement and Compliance Assurance Division Director Amy Miller on the Navy's theory that false positives explain reports of recent fuel-contaminated drinking water in Oʻahu homes
  • Pacific Shipyards International CEO Iain Wood and Vice President Troy Keipper on a rare instance of a cruise ship receiving maintenance at the military's Pearl Harbor facility | Past story
  • "Shōgun" creators and executive producers Justin Marks and Rachel Kondo on bringing James Clavell's historical novel to screen
Tags
The Conversation EntertainmentNavy Red Hill Underground Fuel Storage Facility
Stay Connected
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Russell Subiono
More Episodes