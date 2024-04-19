The Conversation: Kauaʻi principal takes top award; Hawaiʻi statues
- Kapa’a High School principal Tommy Cox takes top honors from the Public Schools of Hawaii Foundation, talks about his path to education
- Maui-born musician Lily Meola on her new single "Hope in the Ashes" with Willie Nelson, Mick Fleetwood, Paula Fuga and Jake Shimabukuro
- Artist Kim Duffet repairs a bronze statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Kapʻiolani Park after it was damaged last August
- Author Cheryl Soon on her latest book, "Remembering History and Honoring Culture: Statues, Monuments and Memorials on Hawaiʻi, Kauaʻi, Maui and Molokaʻi"