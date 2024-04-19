© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
HPR's spring membership campaign is underway! Support the reporting, storytelling and music you depend on. Donate now

Maui-born singer Lily Meola's new single finds 'Hope in the Ashes'

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Russell Subiono
Published April 19, 2024 at 3:27 PM HST
Courtesy Lily Meola

Maui-born musician Lily Meola released a new single this week titled "Hope in the Ashes." She was inspired to write it after last August's wildfires devastated parts of her home island.

She also brought along a few friends to sing or play on the track. You may have heard of them — Willie Nelson, Mick Fleetwood, Paula Fuga, Jake Shimabukuro and Lukas Nelson.

The Conversation recently got the chance to talk to Meola via phone at her home in San Diego.

"I just hope that they find comfort in it and know that they're not alone, and just give them hope that, you know, this is a moment of craziness and darkness, and, you know, eventually we'll look back and obviously it'll be so sad still, but I think that we're all going to grow from it, and hopefully be able to rebuild," she told HPR.

Proceeds from the song will be donated to the Maui Food Bank.

This interview aired on The Conversation on April 19, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1. 
Tags
The Conversation MusicMaui2023 Maui fires
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Russell Subiono
Related Stories