Maui-born singer Lily Meola's new single finds 'Hope in the Ashes'

Maui-born musician Lily Meola released a new single this week titled "Hope in the Ashes." She was inspired to write it after last August's wildfires devastated parts of her home island.

She also brought along a few friends to sing or play on the track. You may have heard of them — Willie Nelson, Mick Fleetwood, Paula Fuga, Jake Shimabukuro and Lukas Nelson.

The Conversation recently got the chance to talk to Meola via phone at her home in San Diego.

"I just hope that they find comfort in it and know that they're not alone, and just give them hope that, you know, this is a moment of craziness and darkness, and, you know, eventually we'll look back and obviously it'll be so sad still, but I think that we're all going to grow from it, and hopefully be able to rebuild," she told HPR.

Proceeds from the song will be donated to the Maui Food Bank.

This interview aired on The Conversation on April 19, 2024.