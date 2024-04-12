© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Conversation

The Conversation: Freedom Flotilla to sail to Gaza; Cirque du Soleil

By Catherine Cruz
Published April 12, 2024 at 11:42 AM HST
Ways To Subscribe
A scene from the Cirque du Soleil show "Luzia," which is currently on a worldwide tour. "Luzia" is an acrobatic ode to Mexico.
Matt Beard
/
Courtesy Cirque du Soleil
A scene from the Cirque du Soleil show "Luzia," which is currently on a worldwide tour. "Luzia" is an acrobatic ode to Mexico.

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • Retired Army Reserve Col. and former American diplomat Ann Wright will take part in the Freedom Flotilla Coalition's effort to bring food and tents to families in Gaza
  • Students and teachers from Bruyères, France, travel to Hawaiʻi to learn about a brave unit of Japanese American soldiers who liberated their town 80 years ago during World War II
  • Cirque du Soleil Hawaiʻi composer and musical director Evan Hurley on what audiences can expect from the upcoming performance
Tags
The Conversation HistoryMusic
Stay Connected
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
More Episodes