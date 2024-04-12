Ann Wright talks mission to sail aid to Gaza

Violence in Gaza continues to make the mission of humanitarian workers difficult. Last week, a convoy of World Central Kitchen volunteers was hit by an Israeli strike, and seven were killed. This week, UNICEF workers reported being fired on while delivering aid to Gaza.

Getting food supplies into the hands of desperate families has been slow. Activists have been preparing what they call a “freedom flotilla” that is to launch at the end of this month. Honolulu resident Ann Wright and Molokaʻi resident Jayson Mizula are on board.

Wright is a retired Army colonel and former diplomat. The Conversation caught up with her as she made her way across Turkey toward that political hotspot. Phone connection was spotty in Istanbul. She has taken part in other flotillas, which have been more symbolic than successful in getting through the naval blockade in years past. The ships are sailing as part of the Freedom Flotilla Coalition.

This story aired on The Conversation on April 12, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.