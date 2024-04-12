© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
HPR's spring membership campaign is underway! Support the reporting, storytelling and music you depend on. Donate now

Ann Wright talks mission to sail aid to Gaza

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published April 12, 2024 at 4:13 PM HST
FILE - A ship belonging to the Open Arms aid group and is one of three ships loaded with canned food destined to Gaza, has returned to the Cypriot port of Larnaca, Cyprus, Wednesday, April 3, 2024.
Petros Karadjias
/
AP
FILE - A ship belonging to the Open Arms aid group and is one of three ships loaded with canned food destined to Gaza, has returned to the Cypriot port of Larnaca, Cyprus, Wednesday, April 3, 2024.

Violence in Gaza continues to make the mission of humanitarian workers difficult. Last week, a convoy of World Central Kitchen volunteers was hit by an Israeli strike, and seven were killed. This week, UNICEF workers reported being fired on while delivering aid to Gaza.

Getting food supplies into the hands of desperate families has been slow. Activists have been preparing what they call a “freedom flotilla” that is to launch at the end of this month. Honolulu resident Ann Wright and Molokaʻi resident Jayson Mizula are on board.

Wright is a retired Army colonel and former diplomat. The Conversation caught up with her as she made her way across Turkey toward that political hotspot. Phone connection was spotty in Istanbul. She has taken part in other flotillas, which have been more symbolic than successful in getting through the naval blockade in years past. The ships are sailing as part of the Freedom Flotilla Coalition.

This story aired on The Conversation on April 12, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.
Tags
The Conversation war
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Related Stories