The Conversation: Kaua'i State of the County; Condo insurance crisis
Audio will be added after the show.
- Kauaʻi County Mayor Derek Kawakami outlines his priorities in his recent State of the County address
- House Speaker Scott Saiki on the looming property insurance crisis as condo owners see their rates skyrocket
- Red Hill Community Representation Initiative's Marti Townsend on brewing tensions with the Navy ahead of a Thursday meeting
- HPR reporter Ashley Mizuo on a legislative measure that puts marijuana growers and commercial hemp producers at odds