The Conversation

The Conversation: Navy report of water contaminants; Coral health

By Catherine Cruz,
Maddie Bender
Published March 14, 2024 at 11:13 AM HST
Jessica Glazner

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • Melissa Cook, Hickam Officer Field resident, and Lacey Quintero, member of the EPA Community Representation Initiative, respond to the Navy's report on fuel contamination in a handful of homes last fall
  • Architect Ma Ry Kim, co-host of the show By Design, on upcoming episodes featuring Hawaiʻi architecture
  • Nadège Aoki, a graduate student at the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, on using soundscapes to map reef health
  • HPR reporter Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi on a new study about the vigor needed for outrigger canoe paddling
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender provided production assistance on This Is Our Hawaiʻi, HPR's first narrative podcast, and joined The Conversation in 2024. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
