The Conversation: Navy report of water contaminants; Coral health

Melissa Cook, Hickam Officer Field resident, and Lacey Quintero, member of the EPA Community Representation Initiative, respond to the Navy's report on fuel contamination in a handful of homes last fall

Architect Ma Ry Kim, co-host of the show By Design, on upcoming episodes featuring Hawaiʻi architecture

Nadège Aoki, a graduate student at the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, on using soundscapes to map reef health

HPR reporter Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi on a new study about the vigor needed for outrigger canoe paddling