© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Traces of diesel still found in some homes on Navy water system, EPA says

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published December 22, 2023 at 2:25 PM HST
File - A Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command contractor tests a water sample for total petroleum hydrocarbons as a part of real-time monitoring at Red Hill Well.
Petty Officer 2nd Class MarQueon
/
Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet
File - A Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command contractor tests a water sample for total petroleum hydrocarbons as a part of real-time monitoring at Red Hill Well.

Some Pearl Harbor residents are concerned that traces of fuel from the 2021 Red Hill spill are still appearing in their homes.

Complaints about residual water issues at six homes were made to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in October.

According to Rear Adm. Stephen Barnett, commander of the Navy Closure Task Force Red Hill, out of the six complaints, only four responded to the Navy’s offer to examine the issue further.

(Dec. 23, 2021) – Rear Adm. John Korka, Commander, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC), and Chief of Civil Engineers, leads Navy and civilian water quality personnel through the tunnels of the Red Hill fuel storage facility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Luke McCall)
Local News
Confused about the timeline for the Red Hill fuel storage facility and contaminated water? Read this.
Sophia McCullough

Test results from four homes detected trace amounts of petroleum hydrocarbons as diesel in three of them, according to a report released this week.

Officials say the issue could be with the Navy water distribution system or the plumbing of homes, including unreplaced appliances like water heaters.

The Navy’s ongoing monitoring and sampling of water at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam shows it meets safe drinking standards.

“My team has worked with the EPA and numerous stakeholders to sample and test these homes so all our residents can be assured their water remains safe and clean," Barnett said in a statement.

U.S. Navy Vice Adm. John Wade, commander of Joint Task Force-Red Hill, speaks during a planning meeting between JTF-RH staff and members of the Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaiʻi, on Nov. 28, 2023.
Local News
Removal of fuel from Red Hill storage facility nears completion
HPR News Staff

The task force said they will continue to investigate water issue complaints while providing constant communication with the EPA and the Hawai‘i Department of Health.

Kristina Baehr, a lawyer with Just Well Law, is representing many military families, service members and civilians in two federal court cases.

“Thousands of military families and civilians poisoned by the catastrophic Red Hill water contamination still cannot rely on the Navy for answers to or help for their continuing health problems," she said in a statement responding to the report.

"This week’s Environmental Protection Agency report — confirming fuel still in the water system after two years — prompts new questions of Navy incompetence and indifference," she continued.

She said the Navy’s latest Red Hill statement shows, that leadership remains "out of touch with the harm done by and continuing risks of the water system."
Tags
Local News Navy Red Hill Underground Fuel Storage FacilityMilitary
HPR News Staff
See stories by HPR News Staff
Related Stories