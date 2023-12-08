© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Removal of fuel from Red Hill storage facility nears completion

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published December 8, 2023 at 1:14 PM HST
U.S. Navy Vice Adm. John Wade, commander of Joint Task Force-Red Hill, speaks during a planning meeting between JTF-RH staff and members of the Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaiʻi, on Nov. 28, 2023.
DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. John Linzmeier
Removal of the remaining fuel from pipelines used in the gravity-based defueling process at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility could begin as soon as Dec. 12.

If approved by regulators with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Hawai‘i Department of Health, this would further accelerate the defueling timeline by roughly a month.

When draining of the fourteen storage tanks finished on Nov. 17, Joint Task Force-Red Hill was able to remove approximately 1 million gallons more than originally planned.

In total, more than 104 million gallons of fuel have been removed from the site.

An estimated 174,000 gallons of fuel remain in the pipelines.

Once the pipelines are emptied through a process called unpacking, officials say 99.9% of the fuel at the facility will be removed, marking the completion of the project.

Defueling is a key step toward shutting down the facility as demanded by the state. The military has said it plans to close the Red Hill facility by January 2027.

The state order followed a fuel spill in November 2021 that poisoned the Navy's water system serving 93,000 people in and around Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

