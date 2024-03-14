© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Local architect tapped to be a host on international design show

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published March 14, 2024 at 5:42 PM HST
The Liljestrand House on Oʻahu
Catherine Cruz
/
HPR
The Liljestrand House on Oʻahu

The Honolulu Museum of Art names its first scholars in residence this month: Dr. Kazuma Nakagawa, head of the Queen’s Neuroscience Institute, and Ma Ry Kim, an architect with Group 70 and The I-ON Group. Kim was previously a design partner at Gensler in London.

The two founded B+HARI, the Brain Health Applied Research Institute, which will be featured on an upcoming episode of ByDesign, a CBS television series. We introduced you to the show's founder, Mike Chapman, on Wednesday. Kim has joined the crew as a host as well.

Kim joined us in the studio to talk about being named one of the scholars in residence at the Honolulu Museum of Art and the opportunity to showcase Hawaiʻi in the series debuting later this year.

This story aired on The Conversation on March 14, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1. 
Tags
The Conversation architectureentertainmenttelevision
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Related Stories