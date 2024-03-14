Local architect tapped to be a host on international design show

The Honolulu Museum of Art names its first scholars in residence this month: Dr. Kazuma Nakagawa, head of the Queen’s Neuroscience Institute, and Ma Ry Kim, an architect with Group 70 and The I-ON Group. Kim was previously a design partner at Gensler in London.

The two founded B+HARI, the Brain Health Applied Research Institute, which will be featured on an upcoming episode of ByDesign, a CBS television series. We introduced you to the show's founder, Mike Chapman, on Wednesday. Kim has joined the crew as a host as well.

Kim joined us in the studio to talk about being named one of the scholars in residence at the Honolulu Museum of Art and the opportunity to showcase Hawaiʻi in the series debuting later this year.

This story aired on The Conversation on March 14, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.