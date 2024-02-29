The Conversation: Maunakea Authority; Blood cancer treatments

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.



HPR reporter Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi on the appointment of former Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority president John De Fries to head the Maunakea Stewardship Oversight Authority

Dr. Stephanie Si Lim on new treatments available in Hawaiʻi for some blood cancers

Hawaiʻi Kulāiwi host Paige Okamura and Hawaiian Word of the Day's Leilani Poliʻahu talk about how fluency in ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi impacts everyday life

Ava To, 10, shares the latest episode of her podcast "Curious Careers"