The Conversation

The Conversation: Maunakea Authority; Blood cancer treatments

By Catherine Cruz,
Savannah Harriman-Pote
Published February 29, 2024 at 11:07 AM HST
The sun sets behind telescopes at the summit of Mauna Kea, Hawaii's tallest mountain, Sunday, July 14, 2019. Hundreds of demonstrators gathered at the base of Hawaii's tallest mountain to protest the construction of a giant telescope on land that some Native Hawaiians consider sacred. State and local officials will try to close the road to the summit of Mauna Kea Monday morning to allow trucks carrying construction equipment to make their way to the top. Officials say anyone breaking the law will be prosecuted. Protestors have blocked the roadway during previous attempts to begin construction and have been arrested. (AP Photo/Caleb Jones)
Caleb Jones
/
AP
The sun sets behind telescopes at the summit of Maunakea, Hawaiʻi's tallest mountain, Sunday, July 14, 2019.

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • HPR reporter Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi on the appointment of former Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority president John De Fries to head the Maunakea Stewardship Oversight Authority
  • Dr. Stephanie Si Lim on new treatments available in Hawaiʻi for some blood cancers
  • Hawaiʻi Kulāiwi host Paige Okamura and Hawaiian Word of the Day's Leilani Poliʻahu talk about how fluency in ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi impacts everyday life | Full Story
  • Ava To, 10, shares the latest episode of her podcast "Curious Careers"
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Savannah Harriman-Pote
Savannah Harriman-Pote is the energy and climate change reporter. She is also the lead producer of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Contact her at sharrimanpote@hawaiipublicradio.org.
