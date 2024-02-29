Young podcaster with Hawaiʻi roots shares her career curiosities

Earlier this month we told you about a podcast challenge that NPR was offering for middle and high schoolers. We wondered about what young ears were listening to, and we came across something we wanted to share with you.

Ava To, 10, wonders what she will be when she grows up — but she isn't leaving anything to chance. She started a podcast called "Curious Careers."

Sara To Sara To and her four children, including Ava on the right, on Oʻahu.

For her most recent episode about a relatively new kind of career, Ava interviewed an augmented reality design manager at Meta. She's even interviewed local journalist Denby Fawcett.

The Conversation got a chance to talk to Ava and her mom, Sara To, about the podcast and homeschooling. The To family lives in the Bay Area but comes to Hawaiʻi to visit family often.

Ava said she thought it would be neat to share different careers with other kids.

"Maybe some of that inspiration came from some of the podcasts I listen to. And there are all kinds of maybe educational podcasts," Ava said. "I love meeting all these new people."

Sara To said she has enjoyed watching Ava process what people do for a living and then give her interpretation.

"I've always loved hearing what people do because everyone's just this walking science experiment, and they're just fascinating to me. And so it's fun to see Ava take on that amazement and fascination with other people too," Sara To said.

She is homeschooling her two school-age children and hopes they continue to be curious.

This story aired on The Conversation on Feb. 29, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.