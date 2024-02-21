The Conversation: Hawaiʻi water system in need of upgrades; Traffic cams
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1
- Stuart Coleman, co-founder of WAI: Wastewater Alternatives & Innovations, discusses the need for upgrades to Hawaiʻi's water infrastructure
- HPR reporter Savannah Harriman-Pote on a new survey that takes the pulse of lawmakers on sea level rise
- Jens Currie, lead scientist for the Pacific Whale Foundation, and Ed Lyman, specialist for the Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary, talk about the hazards that net entanglements and boat strikes pose
- Contributing editor Neal Milner takes the Long View on whether traffic cams make a difference