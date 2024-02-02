© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Insights from local leaders

By Catherine Cruz,
Russell Subiono
Published February 2, 2024 at 11:07 AM HST
Ways To Subscribe
Clockwise from the top left: Kali Watson, head of the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands; Dr. Lee Buenconsejo-Lum, interim dean at JABSOM; Hawaiʻi Supreme Court Justice Sabrina McKenna; Rich Matsuda, director of the W. M. Keck Observatory.
Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

As we get our bearings in 2024, we’re revisiting a few conversations with local leaders who are charting our path forward.

  • Kali Watson, director of the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands, discusses future plans to spend $600 million developing housing for Native Hawaiians | Full Story
  • University of Hawaiʻi alum Dr. Lee Buenconsejo-Lum on her role as interim dean of UH's John A. Burns School of Medicine. She is currently in the running to become the permanent dean. | Full Story
  • W. M. Keck Observatory's new director, Rich Matsuda, talks about how being the first Hawaiʻi-born head of the observatory gives him a unique perspective and about balancing science and culture | Full Story
  • Hawaiʻi Supreme Court Justice Sabrina McKenna talks about her three-decade career as a judge. She was honored with the 2023 Margaret Brent Women Lawyers of Achievement Award | Full Story
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
