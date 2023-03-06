Donate
The Conversation

Dr. Buenconsejo-Lum steps into new role as interim dean of Hawaiʻi's medical school

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published March 6, 2023 at 5:01 PM HST
BuenconsejoLee 030623.jpg
Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Dr. Lee Buenconsejo-Lum is the new interim dean at the John A. Burns School of Medicine.

Dr. Lee Buenconsejo-Lum is the new interim dean of Hawaiʻi's only medical school. Dr. Jerris Hedges stepped down at the end of February after 15 years at the helm.

She is a family practice physician who attended Leilehua High School and Stanford University. A graduate of the UH John A. Burns School of Medicine, Buenconsejo-Lum is also the first woman of Filipino descent in that post.

Buenconsejo-Lum spoke to The Conversation about guiding JABSOM and working with the local health care industry.

This interview aired on The Conversation on March 6, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
