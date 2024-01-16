Public invited to meet 3 finalists vying for JABSOM dean position

Three finalists are in the running for the position of dean of the University of Hawaiʻi’s John A. Burns School of Medicine.

The finalists are scheduled for in-person visits over the next two months that include meetings with faculty, staff, and a public presentation.

The public is invited to meet the three candidates vying for the position.

UH JABSOM Left to right: Lee Buenconsejo-Lum, Melissa Simon, T. Samuel Shomaker

In the running are:



Dr. Lee Buenconsejo-Lum, Interim Dean at JABSOM since March 2023

Dr. Melissa Simon, Professor of Clinical Gynecology and Vice Chair of Research at Northwestern University’s Feinberg School of Medicine

Dr. T. Samuel Shomaker former dean of the College of Medicine and Vice President for Clinical Affairs at Texas A&M Health Science Center

Campus and community members, as well as the public, are encouraged to attend the presentations, which begin on Jan. 30 with Dr. Buenconsejo-Lum.

Drs. Simon and Shomaker are scheduled to present to the public on Feb.14 and 28, respectively.

Following the visits and review of the feedback, UH Mānoa Provost Michael Bruno will make a recommendation on this appointment to UH President David Lassner.