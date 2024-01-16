© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Public invited to meet 3 finalists vying for JABSOM dean position

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi
Published January 16, 2024 at 11:01 AM HST
The University of Hawaiʻi John A. Burns School of Medicine in Honolulu.
Tony Webster
/
Wikimedia Commons
The University of Hawaiʻi John A. Burns School of Medicine in Honolulu.

Three finalists are in the running for the position of dean of the University of Hawaiʻi’s John A. Burns School of Medicine.

The finalists are scheduled for in-person visits over the next two months that include meetings with faculty, staff, and a public presentation.

The public is invited to meet the three candidates vying for the position.

Left to right: Lee Buenconsejo-Lum, Melissa Simon, T. Samuel Shomaker
UH JABSOM
Left to right: Lee Buenconsejo-Lum, Melissa Simon, T. Samuel Shomaker

In the running are:

  • Dr. Lee Buenconsejo-Lum, Interim Dean at JABSOM since March 2023
  • Dr. Melissa Simon, Professor of Clinical Gynecology and Vice Chair of Research at Northwestern University’s Feinberg School of Medicine
  • Dr. T. Samuel Shomaker former dean of the College of Medicine and Vice President for Clinical Affairs at Texas A&M Health Science Center

Campus and community members, as well as the public, are encouraged to attend the presentations, which begin on Jan. 30 with Dr. Buenconsejo-Lum.
Drs. Simon and Shomaker are scheduled to present to the public on Feb.14 and 28, respectively.

Following the visits and review of the feedback, UH Mānoa Provost Michael Bruno will make a recommendation on this appointment to UH President David Lassner.
Local News University of Hawai‘iJABSOMEducationHealth Care
Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi
Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi is a general assignment reporter at Hawaiʻi Public Radio. Her commitment to her Native Hawaiian community and her fluency in ʻōlelo Hawaiʻi has led her to build a de facto ʻōiwi beat at the news station. Send your story ideas to her at khiraishi@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi
