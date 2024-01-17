The Conversation: Red Hill defueling; National Human Trafficking Awareness Month
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- U.S. Navy Vice Adm. John Wade, the commander of Joint Task Force - Red Hill, and Rear Adm. Stephen Barnett, the commander of Navy Region Hawaiʻi and Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill, on the next phase of the Red Hill defueling process
- Imua Alliance Executive Director Kris Coffield shares resources during National Human Trafficking Awareness Month | National Human Trafficking Hotline: 888-373-7888
- HPR reporter Catherine Cluett Pactol on the experience of the first exiles in Kalaupapa over 150 years ago
- Hawaiian musician Henry Kapono kicks off a new series of concerts featuring up-and-coming local music artists at Manoa Valley Theatre