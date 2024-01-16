© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Red Hill 2014 fuel spill; Civil discourse

By Catherine Cruz
Published January 16, 2024 at 12:07 PM HST
Joint Task Force-Red Hill roving security and fire watch team members patrol the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility on Nov. 7, 2023. (DoD photo)
Tech. Sgt. John Linzmeier/Joint Task Force Red Hill
/
Digital
FILE - Joint Task Force-Red Hill roving security and fire watch team members patrol the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility on Nov. 7, 2023. (DoD photo)

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • Honolulu Board of Water Supply Manager and Chief Engineer Ernest "Ernie" Lau, Sierra Club of Hawaiʻi Director Wayne Tanaka, Earthjustice engagement specialist Marti Townsend, and Navy wife Lacey Quintero reflect on the 10th anniversary of the 2014 Red Hill spill, which leaked 27,000 gallons of jet fuel
  • HPR's Savannah Harriman-Pote on a new report from the Hawaiʻi State Energy Office tracking progress towards the state's clean energy goals
  • HPR's Cassie Ordonio has a preview of the legislative priorities for Hawaiʻi public schools | Full Story
  • Tim Shaffer, the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Chair of Civil Discourse in the Joseph R. Biden, Jr. School of Public Policy & Administration at the University of Delaware, with conversation tips for partisan times
The Conversation
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
