The Conversation

The Conversation: Innovative solutions for food sustainability

By Catherine Cruz,
Russell SubionoStephanie Han
Published January 12, 2024 at 11:16 AM HST
ʻUlu, or breadfruit, has been a longstanding local staple in Hawaiian cuisine for centuries.
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

There's a lot of talk about growing local agriculture, but we want to hear from those out in the field doing the work. Today, we're revisiting our favorite conversations from the past year with those who are getting down and dirty to find innovative solutions for food sustainability.

Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Stephanie Han
Stephanie Han was a producer for The Conversation.
