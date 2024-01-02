The Conversation: Pushback on possible Maui short-term rental moratorium; Fear of public speaking
- Realtor and short-term rental operator Ken Wills says that the possible moratorium on some STRs will not solve Maui's housing woes
- HPR reporter Cassie Ordonio looks at the legislative effort to support artists impacted by the Maui fires | Full Story
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Christina Jedra covers a conflict between a business owner and Honolulu County on how ag land can be used | Full Story
- Public speaking coach Laura Reid shares her best tips on how to overcome fear in front of a crowd