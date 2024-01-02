© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Pushback on possible Maui short-term rental moratorium; Fear of public speaking

By Catherine Cruz,
Russell Subiono
Published January 2, 2024 at 1:04 PM HST
Kane Reinholdtsen
/
Wikimedia Commons
  • Realtor and short-term rental operator Ken Wills says that the possible moratorium on some STRs will not solve Maui's housing woes
  • HPR reporter Cassie Ordonio looks at the legislative effort to support artists impacted by the Maui fires | Full Story
  • Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Christina Jedra covers a conflict between a business owner and Honolulu County on how ag land can be used | Full Story
  • Public speaking coach Laura Reid shares her best tips on how to overcome fear in front of a crowd
The Conversation 2023 Maui fireshousing
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
