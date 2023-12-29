The Conversation: Staff favorites hana hou 2023
- We revisit the opening of the 1898: U.S. Imperial Visions and Revisions exhibit at the National Portrait Gallery featuring a portrait of Queen Lili‘uokalani on loan from ʻIolani Palace and hear reactions from those in attendance | Full Story
- San Francisco-based Kumu Hula Patrick Makuakāne shares his reaction to being named an innovator in his field and national recognition as a MacArthur Foundation fellow that comes with an $800,000 'genius grant' | Full Story
- Visual storyteller and designer Kathleen Doyle shares the origins of her polar bear puppet Qanuk Nanuk and her mission to raise awareness about global warming | Full Story
- Shane Veincent, founding member of trailblazing Hawaiʻi rap group Sudden Rush, reflects on their evolution and impact on local culture as hip-hop celebrates its 50th anniversary | Full Story