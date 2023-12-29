© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Staff favorites hana hou 2023

By Catherine Cruz,
Lillian TsangRussell Subiono
Published December 29, 2023 at 12:02 PM HST
Courtesy: (clockwise) Catherine Cruz/HPR, John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, Lillian Tsang/HPR, Sudden Rush
  • We revisit the opening of the 1898: U.S. Imperial Visions and Revisions exhibit at the National Portrait Gallery featuring a portrait of Queen Lili‘uokalani on loan from ʻIolani Palace and hear reactions from those in attendance | Full Story
  • San Francisco-based Kumu Hula Patrick Makuakāne shares his reaction to being named an innovator in his field and national recognition as a MacArthur Foundation fellow that comes with an $800,000 'genius grant' | Full Story
  • Visual storyteller and designer Kathleen Doyle shares the origins of her polar bear puppet Qanuk Nanuk and her mission to raise awareness about global warming | Full Story
  • Shane Veincent, founding member of trailblazing Hawaiʻi rap group Sudden Rush, reflects on their evolution and impact on local culture as hip-hop celebrates its 50th anniversary | Full Story
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Lillian Tsang
Lillian Tsang is the senior producer of The Conversation. She has been part of the talk show team since it first aired in 2011. Contact her at ltsang@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
