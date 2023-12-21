© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Gov. Green talks Maui recovery, homeless housing; Tongan muralist shares experience with Palestinians

By Catherine Cruz,
Stephanie Han
Published December 21, 2023 at 1:24 PM HST
  • Gov. Josh Green discusses his priorities for Maui's recovery, impacts on the tourism industry, the appointment of John Mizuno as state homeless coordinator, and building more kauhale housing for the homeless
  • Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Christina Jedra details the final shipment of fuel from the Navy's Red Hill facility leaving Hawaiʻi in today's Reality Check | Full Story
  • University of Hawaiʻi Maui College Water Quality Lab Director Andrea Kealoha highlights the lab's efforts to measure the impact of Maui wildfires on coastal water quality
  • Artist and former Hawaiʻi resident Vaimoana Niumeitolu shares her experience painting murals in the West Bank and finding belonging among Palestinians
The Conversation Josh Green2023 Maui fireshousingNavy Red Hill Underground Fuel Storage Facilityart
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Stephanie Han
Stephanie Han was a producer for The Conversation.
