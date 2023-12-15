The Conversation: Cinema Hana Hou
- Hawaiʻi-born filmmaker Ryan Kawamoto discusses his new documentary, "Removed by Force: The Eviction of Hawaii's Japanese American's in World War Two," | Full Story
- Filmmaker Jean Shim talks to The Conversation about her feature debut "A Great Divide," which screened at the 43rd Hawaiʻi International Film Festival | Full Story
- Philanthropist Henk Rogers of Tetris fame shares the backstory to the Apple TV+ biopic "Tetris" and his green energy plans with the Blue Planet Alliance | Full Story
- Kauaʻi Film Academy co-founder Elliot Lucas talks about the premiere of the organization's student-led feature film, "Too Much Life" |Full Story