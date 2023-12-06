© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Conversation

The Conversation: State housing assistance for displaced Maui families; the song of the rare ʻAkiapōlāʻau

By Catherine Cruz,
Stephanie Han
Published December 6, 2023 at 2:53 PM HST
Ways To Subscribe
The ‘akiapōlā‘au is a stocky Hawaiian honeycreeper endemic to the island of Hawai‘i and most famous for their specialized bills, which have a long, decurved upper mandible and a short woodpecker-like lower mandible.
Bret Mossman
/
State of Hawaiʻi
The ‘akiapōlā‘au is a stocky Hawaiian honeycreeper endemic to the island of Hawai‘i and most famous for their specialized bills, which have a long, decurved upper mandible and a short woodpecker-like lower mandible.
  • Department of Human Services Deputy Director Trista Speer details a recent state program leveraging the short-term rental market is targeting families displaced by the Maui fires who don’t qualify for federal assistance
  • Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Christie Wilson provides a Reality Check on a Maui County Council bill aimed at enticing owners of short-term rentals to use their units as long-term housing solutions for those displaced after the August fires on Maui | Full Story
  • Maui-born Keeana Villamar discusses her parents’ journey to find a home in Lahaina after immigrating from the Philippines — which they’re facing again after the fire that devastated the town | Full Story
  • Manu Minute host Patrick Hart highlights the disappearing Hawaiian honeycreeper ʻAkiapōlāʻau, with a distinct population on the slopes of Maunakea
Tags
The Conversation 2023 Maui firesMaui County Councilanimalshousing
Stay Connected
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Stephanie Han
Stephanie Han was a producer for The Conversation.
See stories by Stephanie Han
More Episodes