The Conversation: Public trust affects vaccination rates; Civil rights for those who are deaf or blind
- Department of Health Immunization Branch Chief Ron Balajadia says the rate of families opting out of childhood vaccinations has doubled
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Thomas Heaton gives a Reality Check on artificial intelligence and its use in wildfires | Full Story
- Hawaiʻi Civil Rights Commission Executive Director Marcus Kawatachi talks to The Conversation about new videos that inform the deaf and deaf/blind community of their civil rights.
- University of Hawaiʻi professor Craig Santos Perez wins National Book Award for Poetry
- Hana Hou of Shaka Santa Joe Magaldi and the joy around the annual Honolulu City Lights | Hana Hou episode