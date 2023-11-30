New initiative to help people with disabilities advocate for their rights

New videos aimed at empowering deaf, hard of hearing, and deafblind individuals to advocate for their civil rights are now available on the Hawaiʻi Civil Rights Commission's website.

The videos cover issues like employment and housing discrimination, and they explain the process for filing a complaint with the HCRC.

The Conversation talked with HCRC Executive Director Marcus Kawatachi to find out why the videos are important.

This story aired on The Conversation on Nov. 30, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.