New initiative to help people with disabilities advocate for their rights

By Russell Subiono
Published November 30, 2023 at 4:18 PM HST
New videos aimed at empowering deaf, hard of hearing, and deafblind individuals to advocate for their civil rights are now available on the Hawaiʻi Civil Rights Commission's website.

The videos cover issues like employment and housing discrimination, and they explain the process for filing a complaint with the HCRC.

The Conversation talked with HCRC Executive Director Marcus Kawatachi to find out why the videos are important.

Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
