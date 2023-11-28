© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Slow growth of Hawaiʻi's exceptional trees; Documentary on Lahaina surf instructor

By Catherine Cruz,
Russell Subiono
Published November 28, 2023 at 4:01 PM HST
FILE - A banyan tree stands along Lāhainā town's historic Front Street in February 2018. (AP Photo/Jennifer McDermott, File)
Jennifer McDermott/AP
FILE - A banyan tree stands along Lahaina town's historic Front Street in February 2018. (AP Photo/Jennifer McDermott, File)
  • HPR’s Savannah Harriman-Pote reports on the possible delays that could come as Maui rebuilds following the devastating August fires.
  • Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Marcel Honore provides a Reality Check on the Navy plane that landed in the water after overshooting a Marine Corps Base Hawaiʻi runway | Full Story
  • Myles Ritchie, chair of the City and County of Honolulu’s Advisory Arborist Committee and program manager for The Outdoor Circle, discusses the prolific history of the state’s 48-year-old Exceptional Tree Program and how more trees can be registered in the future
  • Director Leah Warshawski provides details on the Hawaiʻi International Film Festival documentary “Uncle Bully's Surf Skool,” its impacts on homeless children in the area, and how production — and the story — was affected by the Lahaina fire
Tags
The Conversation Lahainatrees2023 Maui firesSurfing
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
