Have an exceptional tree? This conservation initiative provides protections and tax deductions

Does money grow on trees? In some cases, maybe so when it comes to tax credits. The Exceptional Tree Initiative provides special protections for single trees or groves of trees.

For nearly 50 years, the state's Exceptional Tree Act has offered tax credits and expertise to help maintain trees of historical or cultural importance. The Outdoor Circle and the Mokihana Club of Kaua‘i lobbied to get special status for trees that the community felt should be protected.

"The thing that people might not realize is that an exceptional tree only has to meet one or more of the seven selection criteria, and those are historic or cultural value, age, rarity, location, size, aesthetic quality, or endemic status," said Myles Ritchie, the chair of Honolulu's Advisory Arborist Committee and the program manager for The Outdoor Circle.

Rick Bowmer/AP / AP FILE - A banyan tree rises among the wildfire wreckage, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Lāhainā, Hawaiʻi. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

Ritchie said the last tree was added to the list in 2019. From a pandemic backlog of 30 tree nominations, only three were put forward to Honolulu City County for final approval.

"A lot of the initial exceptional trees, which were already old when they were put on the list in the '70s and '80s, are starting to get aged out. They're starting to reach the end of their natural lifespan. So we aren't having this next-generation replenishment of exceptional trees to offset what is currently being lost," Ritchie said.

If you want to nominate a tree, go to outdoorcircle.org. Each county has its own form.

