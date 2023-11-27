The Conversation: Hawaiʻi needs a circular economy; Updates on Kīlauea and Maunaloa

We’re going outdoors for a hana hou show highlighting recent interviews from mountain to the sea: a Leilani Estates resident reflects on the fifth anniversary of the Kīlauea eruption; forest therapy guides highlight health benefits of forest bathing on mental health; the U.S. Forest Service and USGS discuss the recovery of an ʻōhiʻa forest on the Big Island; and a scientist explains the spawning cycles of Jellyfish

Listen • 52:59