Why embracing a circular economy is imperative for the future of the islands

We live in a linear economy. When it comes to consumer products, we tend to buy, use, and throw away. When a product isn't working, there’s a tendency to toss it out rather than repair it. But imagine a shift — not just in recycling products, but in shifting their design, production, and use. That's the beginning of a more circular economy — it's an important topic not only among economists but for anyone thinking about the future.

There are many applications for advancing a circular economy here in Hawaiʻi — and that's the topic of a conference coming up next month from the University of Hawaiʻi. Advancing a Circular Economy in Hawaiʻi will be held at the Hawaiʻi Convention Center on Dec. 13.

One of the key players in the planning and execution of the conference is Kamanamaikalani Beamer, director and professor at UH Mānoa's Kamakakūokalani Center for Hawaiian Studies. Beamer joined The Conversation in the studio Monday to explain a circular economy in the context of Hawai’i.

Registration for Advancing a Circular Economy in Hawaiʻi ends on Dec. 6.

