The Conversation: Students using Skyline rail to get to school; An interview with a historic local botanist
- Honolulu's Deputy Transportation Director Jon Nouchi provides an update on Skyline's ridership and notes that students have been using the rail to get to school
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Christina Jedra gives a Reality Check on Maui's shorthanded and understaffed 911 dispatchers during the Lahaina fire| Full Story
- HPR's Catherine Cluett Pactol reports on the health concerns of Kula residents as cleanup of the August fire begins | Full Story
- Contributing editor Neal Milner joins us for The Long View to talk about whether age should be a consideration for political candidates
- Thespian Craig Howes becomes the 19th-century physician William Hildebrand from Queen's Medical Center to discuss Hildebrand's passion for botany and his contributions to the Foster Botanical Garden