Public opinion on age limits for politicians

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published November 15, 2023 at 7:02 PM HST
FILE - These photos from Sept. 29, 2020, show then-President Donald Trump, left, and then-former Vice President Joe Biden during the first presidential debate at Case Western University and Cleveland Clinic, in Cleveland, Ohio. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Patrick Semansky/AP
/
AP
FILE - These photos from Sept. 29, 2020, show then-President Donald Trump, left, and then-former Vice President Joe Biden during the first presidential debate at Case Western University and Cleveland Clinic, in Cleveland, Ohio. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

When we look at the two leading candidates for the 2024 presidential race, are their ages hurting their popularity among voters? Contributing editor Neal Milner joins The Conversation for The Long View to talk about whether age should be a consideration for candidates running for office.    

This interview aired on The Conversation on Nov. 15, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.
