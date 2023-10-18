The Conversation: Solving the little fire ant problem; Seeking housing solutions for the state
- Invasive Ant Supervisor Brooke Mahnken of the Maui Invasive Species Committee shares positive news of fire ant eradication efforts
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Christina Jedra digs into the fairness of Honolulu's building permit application process in today's Reality Check | Full Story
- HPR's Catherine Cluett Pactol highlights a Maui resident's efforts to help get displaced families housed | Full Story
- Contributing Editor Neal Milner examines the Aristotle Effect and the proficiency of working groups in our bi-weekly segment, The Long View | Full Story
- This week's Manu Minute features the tiny honeycreeper found only on Maui | Full Story
- Retired University of Hawaiʻi professor Joyce Chinen explains the historical significance of "Himeyuri and Hawaii," an exhibit at UH West Oʻahu about a group of Okinawan women memorialized for their sacrifices during World War II | Full Story