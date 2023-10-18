© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
What makes a team click in the workplace?

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published October 18, 2023 at 2:45 PM HST
The Board of Education on Thursday heard dozens of testimony from Lahaina educators.
Cassie Ordonio
/
HPR
FILE - The Hawaiʻi Board of Education

Working groups. We see them at our jobs, we see them in state and county governments. So how effective are they? Do they actually accomplish their objectives? That's the subject of this week's The Long View with contributing editor Neal Milner.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Oct. 18, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
