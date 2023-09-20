© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Conversation

The Conversation: Environmental justice author Julian Aguon; Oral history with limu experts

By Catherine Cruz,
Russell Subiono
Published September 20, 2023 at 3:01 PM HST
Ways To Subscribe
limu closeup.JPG
Jayna Omaye
/
HPR
Wally Ito and Malia Heimuli walk along the shoreline at Oneʻula Beach in ʻEwa to collect and observe limu.
  • HPR's Cassie Ordonio shares her upcoming story where she talks to Busaba Yip, the docent of Lāhainā's Wo Hing Temple that was lost to Maui fires, about mourning the past and plans for future
  • Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Marcel Honore investigates how traffic in the streets of Lāhainā may have been due to police efforts | Full Story
  • Chamorro author and environmental lawyer Julian Aguon discusses his desire to build community across the Pacific and the world
  • Ian Kitajima on the abilities of artificial intelligence and how it will impact our personal and work life
  • The University of Hawaiʻi Center for Oral History's embracing of stories about limu experts, explained by limu hui coordinator Malia Heimuli
Tags
The Conversation 2023 Maui fireschineseenvironmenttechnology
Stay Connected
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Russell Subiono
More Episodes