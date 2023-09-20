The Conversation: Environmental justice author Julian Aguon; Oral history with limu experts
- HPR's Cassie Ordonio shares her upcoming story where she talks to Busaba Yip, the docent of Lāhainā's Wo Hing Temple that was lost to Maui fires, about mourning the past and plans for future
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Marcel Honore investigates how traffic in the streets of Lāhainā may have been due to police efforts | Full Story
- Chamorro author and environmental lawyer Julian Aguon discusses his desire to build community across the Pacific and the world
- Ian Kitajima on the abilities of artificial intelligence and how it will impact our personal and work life
- The University of Hawaiʻi Center for Oral History's embracing of stories about limu experts, explained by limu hui coordinator Malia Heimuli