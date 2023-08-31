The Conversation: Island Energy prepares to store Red Hill fuel; First responders and 'Firefighter Syndrome'
- Island Energy Services CEO Jon Mauer talks about the company's plans to store Red Hill's fuel and the future of alternative energy in the Islands
- UH Hilo psychology professor Chris Frueh details Firefighter Syndrome and how it impacts short and long term health for The Conversation.
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Paula Dobbyn addresses the economic shocks experienced by Maui as a result of the fires | Full Story
- HPR's Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi reports from Maui on the status of Native Hawaiian healing from the devastation of the fires | Full Story
- Paula Rath talks to The Conversation about the creation of Palama Settlement, a safe haven for keiki and kūpuna for more than 100 years.