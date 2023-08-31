© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Conversation

The Conversation: Island Energy prepares to store Red Hill fuel; First responders and 'Firefighter Syndrome'

By Catherine Cruz,
Russell SubionoKuʻuwehi Hiraishi
Published August 31, 2023 at 4:27 PM HST
Ways To Subscribe
Pixabay
  • Island Energy Services CEO Jon Mauer talks about the company's plans to store Red Hill's fuel and the future of alternative energy in the Islands
  • UH Hilo psychology professor Chris Frueh details Firefighter Syndrome and how it impacts short and long term health for The Conversation.
  • Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Paula Dobbyn addresses the economic shocks experienced by Maui as a result of the fires | Full Story
  • HPR's Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi reports from Maui on the status of Native Hawaiian healing from the devastation of the fires | Full Story
  • Paula Rath talks to The Conversation about the creation of Palama Settlement, a safe haven for keiki and kūpuna for more than 100 years.
Tags
The Conversation Navy Red Hill Underground Fuel Storage FacilityLahaina firesMauihistory
Stay Connected
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Russell Subiono
Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi
Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi is a general assignment reporter at Hawaiʻi Public Radio. Her commitment to her Native Hawaiian community and her fluency in ʻōlelo Hawaiʻi has led her to build a de facto ʻōiwi beat at the news station. Send your story ideas to her at khiraishi@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi
More Episodes