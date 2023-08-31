Ahead of draining Red Hill, Island Energy adds five above-ground storage tanks

Island Energy Services has officially marked the completion of five additional above-ground fuel storage tanks at its facility in Kapolei.

The company held a blessing Thursday afternoon for the storage tanks.

Island Energy CEO Jon Mauer stopped by the HPR studios to talk about the company's part in helping increase storage capacity for the military as it prepares to drain the hundred million gallons of fuel in its underground tank facility at Red Hill.

Carina Tagupa The Conversation's Catherine Cruz speaking with Jon Mauer at Hawaiʻi Public Radio.

"The military was looking for additional storage beyond our current capacity. And so we went through a process to not only build new storage, but also to repurpose and reconditioned the number of tanks that we already had at the facility," Mauer said.

"We've optimized, I would say, our capabilities as a company to not just provide fuel to, or fuel storage for the military, but our other commercial and retail industrial customers as well," he said.

Mauer explained the push to get the work on the above-ground tank facility completed over a 10-month period.

The process is currently set for mid-October.

