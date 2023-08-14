The Conversation: Meeting Maui health care needs; Rescue teams assist with recovery efforts
- Hilton Raethel, head of the Healthcare Association of Hawaiʻi, provides a snapshot of providing care to those in need on Maui, both physically and mentally. Follow HPR's live coverage here | Full StoryProject DYNAMO founder and CEO Bryan Stern talks about helping with Maui recovery efforts with "Operation Ohana Safe" | Full Story
- Honolulu Civil Beat Politics and Opinion Editor Chad Blair discusses Jake Indursky's story about the future economic effects of the wildfire devastation in today's Reality Check | Full Story
- HPR's Savannah Harriman-Pote reports on the dangers of cleaning up toxic materials as residents return to the burned out areas in Lahaina | Full Story
- HPR's Cassie Ordonio examines the impacts of the wildfires on Valley Isle teachers| Full Story