These veterans are leading rescue operations in West Maui

Several evacuation and rescue teams were deployed to Maui late last week to help with recovery efforts there.

One of them is Project DYNAMO, a veteran-led non-profit and rescue organization whose air and ground team is participating in what they’re calling "Operation Ohana Safe."

Bryan Stern is the founder and CEO of Project DYNAMO. He's a U.S. Army and Navy combat veteran with over 25 years of experience in hostage rescue and counter-terrorism operations.

"we've got over 100 years of experience in a four-man team here on the ground, from Army Special Operations, navy, special operations, the Intelligence Community and some other skill sets," Stern said.

"We can understand what's really hazardous, what might be hazardous. We understand different kinds of threats and issues that are out there and how to mitigate those threats."

To register for help to find a loved one, go to https://www.projectdynamo.org/.

This interview aired on The Conversation on August 14, 2023.