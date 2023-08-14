© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

These veterans are leading rescue operations in West Maui

Hawaii Public Radio | By Russell Subiono
Published August 14, 2023 at 3:54 PM HST
In this photo released by the County of Maui, Mayor Richard Bissen and other officials view the fire damaged Banyan Court in Lāhainā, Hawaiʻi, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. Authorities in Hawaiʻi are working to evacuate people from Maui as firefighters work to contain wildfires and put out flare-ups. The County of Maui says that 14,900 visitors left Maui by air on Thursday. (County of Maui via AP)
Several evacuation and rescue teams were deployed to Maui late last week to help with recovery efforts there.

One of them is Project DYNAMO, a veteran-led non-profit and rescue organization whose air and ground team is participating in what they’re calling "Operation Ohana Safe."

Bryan Stern is the founder and CEO of Project DYNAMO. He's a U.S. Army and Navy combat veteran with over 25 years of experience in hostage rescue and counter-terrorism operations.

Sydney Carney walks through her home, which was destroyed by a wildfire, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaiʻi.
Local News
Honolulu suspends 30-day rental regulations to help house displaced families
HPR News Staff

"we've got over 100 years of experience in a four-man team here on the ground, from Army Special Operations, navy, special operations, the Intelligence Community and some other skill sets," Stern said.

"We can understand what's really hazardous, what might be hazardous. We understand different kinds of threats and issues that are out there and how to mitigate those threats."

To register for help to find a loved one, go to https://www.projectdynamo.org/.

This interview aired on The Conversation on August 14, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1. This interview was adapted for the web by Emily Tom.

Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
